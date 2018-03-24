Parking problems

The surge of shopping complexes, cafes and commercial centres in Karachi has resulted in a burgeoning demand for parking spaces. As a result, citizens are facing countless problems as it has become increasingly difficult to find a parking space in the city.

There are also a large number of residential buildings that do not have designated spaces where people can park their cars. Residents have been left with no choice but to park their cars on the streets. This has clogged the city’s streets and created problems for commuters. A sufficient number of parking spaces must be set aside to accommodate these vehicles and prevent gridlocks. If the relevant authorities fail to do this with immediate effect, it will become all the more difficult to manage the traffic situation in Karachi.

Syed Abdul Aziz

Karachi