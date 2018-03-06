iCoMET 2018 conference held at IBA Sukkur

Sukkur: IBA University welcoming the participants of the International Conference on Computing, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies (iCoMET 2018) at the auditorium of Sukkur IBA University on Saturday, the Vice Chancellor IBA Sukkur University Prof. Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui expressing his gratitude said, the two-day deliberations of conference will prove a success.

He was hopeful that, the researcher and students will be largely benefitted by the conference, which hopefully will result into inclusive prosperity of the world. He said, transmission, creation, application and integration and the knowledge of artificial intelligence might affect the human aspect of our society, because it will result into scarcity of jobs in developing countries like Pakistan. I hope the participants of the conference will carve ways and means to overcome this problem, he said.

Prof. M. Tahar Kachedi Professor School of Computer Science and Informatics University College, Dublin Belfield spoke about Cyber security. According to him, security is the measure of the confidence, which means that, integrity of the system is secure.

The cyber attackers attack big fish like, governments, departments of defense, business companies and others, he went on telling, due to use of insecure software and hardware, out cyber security is at risk. Assistant Professor Dr. Ozan Keysan from Middle East Technical University talked about renewable energy technologies and transition to smart grids.***