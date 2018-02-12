9 candidates file nomination papers for Senate election from Fata

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sunday said nine candidates had filed their nomination papers so far with the returning officer for Fata’s Senate seats.According to the ECP, the last date for filing of nomination papers from Fata is February 12. Five candidates filed their nomination papers for Fata Senate seats on Sunday including Hilalur Rehman, Haidar Shah, Irfanullah, Malik Najamul Hassan and Shoaib Hassan, while four candidates had filed their nomination papers on Saturday including Hidayatullah, Mirza Muhammad, Shamim Afridi and Sajid Tori. The last date for filing of nomination papers from the federal capital for Senate elections was February 10. The five candidates who had filed their nomination papers for general seat from the federal capital included Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Fareed Hussain and Chaudhry Atif Fazal from the PML-N, Raja Imran Ashraf from the PPP and Kanwal Shauzab from the PTI. Similarly, three candidates had filed their nomination papers for technocrat seat from federal capital including Mushahid Hussain Sayed and Dr Tahir Mahmood from the PML-N and Raja Shakil Abbasi from the PPP.