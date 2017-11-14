Verdict on 28th: PTI held fake intra-party polls, ECP told

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition challenging Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) intra-party elections.

The commission said it would announce its verdict on Nov 28. The ECP reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from the counsel representing the petitioner and Babar Awan advocate, the counsel representing the PTI before the commission.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s lawyer told the ECP that the PTI had arranged fake intra-party polls in violation of the party constitution.

He said the elections were held on June 12 and the party had amended its constitution on May 13. The petitioner counsel said that the PTI had not completed the necessary legal formalities while amending the constitution.

He said the party’s constitution can only be changed if there is a two-thirds majority of the Central Executive Council supporting it. As per the amended constitution, 2.7 million voters had to decide between PTI Chairman Imran Khan or party leader Naik Muhammad Khan.

No party member was allowed to choose anybody besides the two panels, the Insaf panel and the Ehtesab panel. Babar Awan, advocate, argued that the petition could not be heard by the ECP as intra-party elections could not be challenged via an election petition. He said that the petitioner had nothing to do with the PTI’s intra-party elections and that the elections were held in a transparent manner.

Yousaf Ali, former general secretary of the PTI’s Swabi chapter, had filed the petition before the ECP and asked the commission to declare the election null and void on the grounds that the polling process had violated the party’s constitution.