Overseas Pakistanis Task Force chairman hears complaints

Rawalpindi: Overseas Pakistanis Task Force District Rawalpindi Chairman Iftikhar Ahmad Warsi heard 20 complaints related to police, TMOs, anti-corruption, fake housing schemes, RDAs and excise department and issued necessary orders at the spot. He said that this committee was established with the aim to protect the interests of the Pakistanis living abroad and solve their issues at preference without any undue delay so all concerned departments are directed to furnish their application at earliest as no negligence will be tolerated.

He was listening to the complaints of Pakistanis settled abroad during a meeting in DC Office Rawalpindi. Iftekhar Warsi added that Pakistanis living abroad are our assets as they use to send huge sum of money every year firming up economics status of our country so it is our responsibility to take care of their rights. He claimed that District Overseas Pakistani Committee is playing its proactive role in order to provide relief to the foreign settled Pakistanis.