Overseas Pakistanis Task Force chairman hears complaints

Rawalpindi: Overseas Pakistanis Task Force District Rawalpindi Chairman Iftikhar Ahmad Warsi heard 20 complaints related to police, TMOs, anti-corruption, fake housing schemes, RDAs and excise department and issued necessary orders at the spot. He said that this committee was established with the aim to protect the interests of the Pakistanis living abroad and solve their issues at preference without any undue delay.