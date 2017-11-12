SHC CJ takes notice of unusual punishments

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh has taken notice of unique punishments being awarded to criminals by subordinate courts and has asked the related district and sessions judges to present a report.

Karachi’s district and sessions courts had awarded unusual punishments to criminals like: standing on the road with a placard, staying in the mosque for two hours on every Friday and regularly praying for three years. The SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh took notice of these unusual punishments being awarded to the criminals after charges were proved against them.

It is significant to highlight here that the district and sessions courts in Karachi had awarded such unusual punishments in three different cases. A few days ago, Additional District and Sessions Judge Haleem Ahmed asked a criminal arrested for keeping illegal weapons, to regularly pray five times a day for the next three years.

The CID Police had filed a case against Yusuf Khan in 2014 for keeping illegal weapons. The case was heard for three years. In its verdict, the court announced that if Yusuf Khan would leave any prayer, he would be jailed for seven years and fined Rs50,000.

In another case, a district and sessions court had asked a person to stand on road with a placard for two hours on every Friday, warning people to ride a motorcycle carefully.

He was awarded this punishment last month for recklessly riding a motorcycle. He follows the court’s instructions and stands on the road on every Friday with a placard.

In the same way, the Judicial Magistrate (East) asked a person to stay in the mosque for two hours every Friday and make arrangements for the Friday prayers for the next two years.

According to the SHC sources, CJ Ahmed Ali M Shaikh has asked the relevant district and sessions judges to present a report. For this reason, letters have already been sent to Judicial Magistrate (South and East), Additional and Sessions Judge (West), and other courts.