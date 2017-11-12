Disqualified people threatening judiciary: Siraj

KOHAT: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Sirajul Haq on Saturday said that those who had been disqualified were threatening the judiciary.

Speaking to the media in Mandori area of Lachi, he said it seemed that the court decisions were meant for the poor while the powerful people were not willing to accept the verdicts.

The JI head said the revival of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal was aimed at addressing the problems being faced by the people of the country. Sirajul Haq added that his party would approach all the religio-political parties to unite them on a single platform for the upcoming general election.

He said the country was faced with a host of problems. There is a dire need for an alliance to meet the present day challenges facing the country, he added.

The JI head said that the Panama Papers didn’t mention the names of the leaders of the religio-political parties.

He said that Pakistan needed unblemished and honest leaders as corruption was the biggest issue the country was facing.

He said the return of former president General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf to the country and taking part in politics would create problems.

He maintained that like former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Musharraf would have to face the courts if he returned.

Sirajul Haq said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) created problems for the people of Karachi despite remaining in power for a long time.