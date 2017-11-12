PPP organises Golden Jubilee Workers Convention

BAHAWALPUR: The PPP district chapter organised the Golden Jubilee Workers Convention at Haed Rajkan near Yazman on Saturday. Thousands of PPP workers participated in the event in shape of caravans dancing on the drum beats and party songs. Dozens of local political figures, including Ch Walait Warraich, participated in the function. PPP south Punjab president and former Punjab governor Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood was scheduled to address the workers in the function but due to heavy fog his private plane could not landed at the Bahawalpur Airport from the Jamal Din Wali Rahimyar Khan district. He was represented by ex-MPA Syed Irfan Gardezi while PPP district president Shah Rukh Malik and PPP south Punjab deputy secretary information Muhammad Saleem Bhatti also attended the function.