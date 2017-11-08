‘Charity’ provides 2.5m units of electricity to Chitral

CHITRAL: Large parts of Chitral town, which for almost a decade, had low electricity voltage that even couldn't charge a cellphone or run a fridge, have greatly benefitted from two megawatts powerhouse built at Istore in Golen valley by Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) (registered as a charity) under the Peace Project.

In the last couple of months, the powerhouse has supplied 2.5 million units of electricity to the town through the Pesco power system.

This has benefitted 3,468 households or about 25,000 people directly in the main town centre, bazaar and 13 villages around it. It has also benefitted four villages on the outskirts of Chitral town, which lie on the way of the transmission lines.

In addition to the use at household levels, 1,400 commercial connections have been served, bringing about dramatic change in the commercial activity in the town. The hoteliers say that their electricity bills have fallen by more than three-fourth because of the costs they had to pay for running generators in the past.

Similarly, motor mechanics, ice cream machines, tailors and dry cleaners and small electrical shops owners have also heaved a sigh of relief due to uninterrupted power supply and low tariff.

These figures do not include the change that has been witnessed in the three hospitals of the town where the absence of electricity had serious fallout for the blood bank; and the use

of basic lifesaving electronic equipment and the quality of life for the patients and the poor quality of light during emergencies and operations. Electricity is also being supplied to Government Degree College, Government Commerce College, two technical colleges, 10 student hostels and nine private colleges, besides private clinics, laboratories and private schools.