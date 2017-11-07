PKHA opens tender for roads improvement

PESHAWAR: The Pakhtu-nkhwa Highways Authority (PKHA) Monday held tender opening for selection of contractors for Provincial Roads Improvement Project (PRIP), Package I, having three lots.

According to a press release issued by the PKHA, Mohammed Tariq, Project Director, chaired the proceedings.

Five members of Procurement Committee & ADB procurement specialist was also present at the occasion. The PRIP is a loan funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB) with a total cost of USD 163 million.

ADB holds 85 percent shares of this project while 15 percent belong to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, added the press release. The recent event at PKHA was for the technical proposal opening, financial proposals from the concerned contractors remained unopened as Technical committee of PKHA will first evaluate the technical proposals.

A total of seven contractors submitted their Technical and Financial proposals for Lot 1 of Package 1, Lot 1 is Shah Alam-Sardaryab Road which is 11.5 Kms long. Whereas five contractors submitted their Technical and Financial proposals for Lot II of package 1, Lot 2 is Umerzai-Harichand-Shergarh Road which is 29 kilometres long.

A total of seven contractors submitted their technical and financial proposals for Lot 3 of package 1, Lot 3 is 17.5 kilometres long Mardan Ring Road Bypass Section.