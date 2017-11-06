PPP leader says her house looted in Chitral

PESHAWAR: Senior leader and member of Executive Council of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Begum Shahzada Suleman has alleged that her home in Janjirat Koh near Drosh in Chitral was looted when she was away.

Through a statement issued here, the PPP leader said that she had come to Peshawar from Chitral to attend the meeting of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari when Ohnoor and others looted her house.

She alleged that they had broken doors and windows and took away millions of rupees household items, dry fruits and grains.

“They have stolen 1500 kilogram walnuts and thousands of kilogram wheat, maize, precious furniture, carpets and other households,” Begum Shahzada Suleman said.

She appealed to Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, inspector general of police, commandant Chitral Scouts to take action against the culprits and recover the looted items.