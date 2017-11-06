Ahsan says people to vote on basis of performance in next elections

LAHORE: Various Pakistan Muslim League-N ministers and leaders have said that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government was given to Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as charity after the 2013 general elections.

In reaction to Imran Khan’s tirade against the PML-N leadership, the party leaders including Ahsan Iqbal, Ameer Muqam and Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Sunday that the PTI chief would get nothing in the 2018 general elections. Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that people would give their votes to political parties on the basis of their performance during the past five years. He said the PTI made several attempts to dislodge an elected government through its sit-ins in the past, and now it’s attempting to sabotage the upcoming Senate elections.

Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain predicted that after the upcoming general elections, the PTI would not be in a position to form the government even in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

While the PTI keeps pushing for accountability of others, it had closed to the institution responsible for carrying out accountability in the province, he claimed. PML-N provincial president Ameer Muqam said on Sunday that those wishing to keep former prime minister Nawaz Sharif out of political arena were politically immature.

Addressing a public gathering in the Kharki village in Katlang tehsil of Mardan district after inaugurating work on gas supply project, he said: "Those claiming to have brought about a change in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have in fact lost political clout for failing to deliver on their pledges."

Ameer Muqam added that PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan People's Party leader Asif Ali Zardari were conspiring to get the 2018 general election delayed. "They know that they will face a crushing defeat, so they are hiding behind lame excuses," he sneered.