PM, Shahbaz meet in London

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif in London on Saturday to discuss political situation of the country.

According to a report, the chief minister extended his London stay to hold meeting with Shahbaz Sharif. The prime minister arrived here on Friday afternoon to attend the Future of Pakistan 2017 conference where he was to make a keynote speech on the country, while Shahbaz Sharif was in London to attend the high-level party meeting held last Sunday.

The high-level huddle of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in London decided on Monday that Shahbaz Sharif will be the party’s candidate for premiership in the next year’s general elections.