Youth beaten to death in Okara

OKARA: A youth was beaten to death here on Saturday. M Sarwar of village Fatyana had rivalry with Sajid, Ali Raza and Zaman. He was passing through village bazaar when the accused intercepted him and allegedly beat him with iron rods. Notwithstanding the severe hits, Sarwar died on the spot.
