Into the sea

It is a shame that due to our faults and carelessness, the marine life is in dangerous. The sea is full of dangerous and poisonous chemicals – dumped by factories. This also has a negative effect on the health of humans because they eat these contaminated fish.

In Karachi, all drains lead to the sea. The sea water is getting contaminated and the government is not doing anything about it. The authorities should take notice of the situation. The protection of the marine life should be the authorities’ top priority. Industries involved in dumping industrial waste in the sea should be heavily fined.

Shanaz Liaquat ( Turbat )