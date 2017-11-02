‘They have come for our children’

Thirteen-year-old Ulfat and eight-year-old Aftab came to the city from Mashkai, Balochistan, with big dreams – the older brother wants to become a doctor, but the younger, perhaps, inspired by some cousins, wants to go into engineering. However, what the future holds for the two minor brothers remains a mystery for now since they have been missing for the past few days.

After midnight on October 28, unidentified men came knocking at their door in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and took away the children along with six other men picked up in raids in the locality and in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, according to Farah, who is the aunt of Ulfat and a distant relative of Aftab.

Farah, who sustained a spinal injury as she was pushed from the third floor during the commotion of that night, was protesting outside the Karachi Press Club on Wednesday along with members of the Baloch Human Rights Organisation (BHRO) who have camped out there to demand the safe return of the group’s central information secretary, Nawaz Ata, and other teenaged students who they claim were picked up by security agencies.

“Upon their arrival to the city, both children were very eager to learn the new language but it appears that they would be deprived of the right to education as well,” she said wincing in pain every time she moved to readjust her position.

Despite the pain she was in, Farah was more worried about the whereabouts of the two kids, who are too young to partake in any activities whatsoever, she said.

“They are minors who had finally adjusted to their routines of attending schools, and returning to do their homework assignments and playing either games on streets or a laptop,” said Farah.

According to her, Ulfat wants to pursue medicine when he gets into ninth grade, while Aftab wants to be an engineer. Farah said it looks like that the authorities have come for our children.

“It appears that the authorities have changed their tactics lately,” said Asad Butt of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP). “Earlier, they would come after only those who were suspected of involvement in dubious activities. However now, they are targeting even those who are speaking up for the ones who go missing.”

Citing the case of Punhal Sario, who went missing in early August, Butt said that even though Sario had returned safely, it was difficult to ascertain the reason behind his enforced disappearance because he didn’t have a political background.

“He used to speak up for farmers and labourers. But now it is extremely shameful that even children are not being spared,” the HRCP member said. He urged the authorities to address this grave issue of enforced disappearances, saying such moves would only pave the way for contempt.

“We need to understand that it is bearable to see violence against one’s self but when children are targeted, even the most patient are bound to take a stand,” Butt remarked. As a citizen of this state, every individual has the right to voice their opinion, and if the authorities had any concerns, then the doors of the courts are always open, he said. Earlier, the BHRO representatives had gone to the HRCP to share their grievances stating that the police authorities are not cooperating with regards to the registration of an FIR.