Within the PML-N

The much-hyped huddle of the PML-N leadership in London ended up simply reiterating the position the party has held since former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from his parliamentary seat by the Supreme Court. Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi unequivocally stated that they would not tolerate a “minus-one formula”. The intention, apparently, was to show party cadres – and the public at large – that the next election campaign would be fought with Nawaz at the helm. Nawaz has to remain the public face of the PML-N because, it is understood, this is what the PML-N voters want. The London meeting was also meant to convince any uncertain party members that there are no internal rifts within the PML-N. The aim was to shut down any speculation that Shahbaz may take over from his elder brother amidst troubles within the family over succession issues. But speculations will persist. Last week, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada repeated his stance that Shahbaz should take over the leadership of the party. It is unclear how many people Pirzada speaks for but there may be some disquiet in the PML-N including, among other things, over the active and vociferous role being played by Maryam Nawaz. Behind a rather artificial picture of absolute harmony that emerged from the meeting, we can all see that a great deal is not well. The dissent within the PML-N has now spilled out into the open. Even the agreement that all official statements would be issued only by Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif, rather than their squabbling offspring Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam Nawaz, shows a rift within the family that has dominated headlines for some time now.

The only PML-N member to have voiced direct criticism of the leadership so far has been former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. On the same day as the London meeting he rather dramatically pronounced that the situation in the country was worse than that in 1970 and the PML-N should thus be less indecisive and rise above personal interests. The opposition and rivals too are looking forward to forward blocks and splits within the PML-N. Former prime minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali has predicted there would be defections from the party, while Sheikh Rashid Khan, never one to shy away from sensationalism, has said he knows of 60 MNAs who would desert the PML-N as soon as they received the signal. Even if Sheikh Rashid is only indulging in wish fulfillment, commentators will find this talk of a signal interesting. The most important task the PML-N faces is convincing those who are on the fence that their futures are better served within the party. Even if it has been hurt by the Panama Papers scandal, the party’s vote bank in Punjab is still strong enough for it to be the largest party in the country. For how long could be a different matter.