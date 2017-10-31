Sherry wants Senate to debate attack on Noorani

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman Monday filed an adjournment motion, seeking discussion in the Senate on the recent attack on senior journalist of The News Ahmad Noorani, calling it shocking and disturbing.

She said in the motion filed with the Senate Secretariat that the brutal attack on Journalist Ahmad Noorani by unknown assailants was shocking and disturbing. Any attacks on journalists are unacceptable and need to be addressed immediately, she added.

“It is important to point out that Pakistan ranks 139th out of 180 countries in media press index. It is of vital importance that the House business be adjourned to discuss crucial matter of public importance,” she said.