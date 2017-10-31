Rupee range-bound

The rupee remained in a narrow-range on Monday amid dull dollar demand and sluggish activity, dealers said. The rupee finished at 105.42 against the dollar, down two paisas as compared to the previous closing of 105.40 in the interbank market.

In the open market, the rupee was traded at 107.50/80 against the greenback. The domestic currency traded at 107.60/85 on Friday.