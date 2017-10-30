Renovation of Pakistan Museum of Natural History underway

Islamabad :Pakistan Museum of Natural Heritage is the place to visit on a weekend if you want a day filled with amusement and sense of wonder.

The ongoing up gradation of Pakistan Museum of Natural Heritage (PMNH) will make it more attractive for visitors as the museum is building an ocean diorama so the people can know more about deep sea life.

In an exclusive talk with this agency here, Director General Dr Muhammad Rafique said that the Museum was going to introduce ocean diorama very soon, which would give visitors a chance to enjoy views of deep sea life.

In the first phase, DG said that 3D film display facility had been introduced in the museum, to provide viewers modern digital facilities. The eggs of the birds had been displayed for the first time in the museum to the amusement of visitors, the DG told.

We have imported a sensor based dinosaur from China with Rs one million and it is now on display in the museum," he said.

The people especially children are fond of this modern dinosaur," he added. Around 120,000 people including foreigners annually visited Pakistan Museum of Natural Heritage, he said.

The administration, he said was charging Rs 20 from government employees while Rs 30 from civilians for a visiting of the museum. The museum administration had earned Rs 1.2 million in last two months from ticket sale, the DG said.

During summer and winter vacations and on weekends, the number of visitors increased while in normal days, less people came for a visit, he added.

The DG said that the Museum of Natural Heritage had more than 1400,000 specimens, including stuffed animals, insects and birds adding that no museum in the country had such a huge data.

Dr Rafique said that the Museum of Natural Heritage would construct six new blocks to house the specimens. We will conduct a feasibility survey soon for the up gradation projects of the museum with cost of Rs 3.5 million, he said.

The survey will be completed within one year with the help of foreign architects who will prepare map, layout and storey plans, DG added. He said the whole project would be completed within three years and after the up gradation, people would get a more lively experience during visits and would get a chance to know about natural history of different life forms.