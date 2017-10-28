Pemra imposes Rs1m fine on channel for defaming Maulana Fazl

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Friday on the recommendations of the Council of Complaints (CoC), Karachi, imposed a fine of Rs01 million on BOL News programme hosted by Aamir Liaquat Hussain, for casting derogatory remarks and false allegations on JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for possessing a flat in London.

MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali had filed the complaint against the channel. The channel will also have to air apology as well for remarks against Maulana Fazlur-Rehman in the same programme at the same time, in the same manner and magnitude. Besides, tickers/scroll pertaining to apology shall also be aired during the regular transmission of the channel.

In case of repeated violation or non-compliance, the Authority shall proceed for revocation of its license. The authority decision will come into effect wef November 1, 2017.

The 135th Pemra meeting approved suspension of ‘7 News’ licence for a period of seven days for airing concocted, unverified and unethical stories about the female students of the Government College University (GCU), Faisalabad.

The false report not only damaged the reputation and goodwill of the said university but also subjected the students, their parents, friends and relatives to severe mental and psychological agony and torture. According to the Authority’s decision the channel’s licence will remain suspended wef November 1, 2017, to November 8, 2017. The CoC, Lahore, had recommended suspension of ‘private channel’s licence for one month; however, keeping in view the economy of working journalists as well as other staff members, the Authority took a lenient view and decided to suspend the channel’s broadcast for one week with the direction to air apology on screen during the suspension.

In Friday’s meeting, the Authority expressed concerns over the unprofessional attitude and concocted report by the channel endangering the future of nation’s daughters. The Authority further stated that a letter may also be sent to the Government of Punjab for initiating criminal proceedings against the directors of the channel and the management of the hospital.

The Authority also approved suspension of TV Channels Business Plus and Zaiqa TV for 30 days on non-payment of their dues for the last several years on account of license renewal.