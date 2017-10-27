Fri October 27, 2017
IS
Imdad Soomro
October 27, 2017

Sindh govt modifies order without giving any reason

KARACHI: Sindh government modified an order regarding removal of eight grade 19 officers following the directions of Sindh High Court.

Earlier an order was issued in compliance with Sindh High Court order on October 19 regarding removal of eight grade 19 officers from their positions and report to parent departments and this order was also submitted to the Sindh Higher Court.

After four days on October 23 another modified order was issued in which name of removed officer at number eight in earlier notification was omitted and another officer's name included without describing any solid reason of modification. 

According to legal experts without mentioning relevant rules Sindh government could not modify the order.  Media Consultant of Chief Minister Sindh Rasheed Channa in his brief reply said the Sindh government strictly believes in merit and never gave any concession to any officer for any reason. He said no irregularity was made by the Sindh government.

