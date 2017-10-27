Fri October 27, 2017
Lahore

October 27, 2017

‘56 Public sector companies facing Rs80b deficit’

LAHORE :Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmoodul Rasheed claimed that 56 companies launched by the government in the province had been facing a severe deficit and till date, around Rs80 billion from national exchequer had been wasted. He stated that the companies, including Lahore Waste Management Company, Saaf Pani were included in the flop organisations as their performance had been at the lowest ebb. He demanded immediate debate over the issue.

