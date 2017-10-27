Smog awareness campaign launched

LAHORE :To sensitize the public about smog threat, Albayrak Waste Management Company held a smog awareness drive on Thursday at Istanbul Chowk, Mall Road.

Students of pharmacy department PU and doctors from Dr AQ Khan Hospital were engaged in smog awareness drive. Albayrak team led by Senior Manager Operations Huseyin Kartal briefed the public about causes of smog and its preventive measures.

The team distributed face masks and requested the citizens to use masks in the polluted air. He asked the citizens to avoid waste burning to control the smog formation in Lahore. An awareness walk was also arranged at the end of the drive.

guidelines: The Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Principal Prof Dr Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab has called upon the public to follow smog precautions and restrain from unnecessary outside walk especially in the evening and morning.

He said heart and breathing patients should take extra measures to avoid any unhappy situation. He was talking to the students of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College on Thursday. He said this problem is because of rising pollution in urban areas which had industrial units, automobiles and poor sanitation system in and around the cities.

Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab said that World Health Organization issued 2012 a report which stated that developing countries have more risk to face this problem. He said if anybody feels such problem he must immediately contact the doctor to get proper medical treatment.

He appreciated that Punjab health department was also aware of the situation and precautionary measures had already been adopted to create awareness among masses on the directions of the Chief Minister Punjab.