PTA ordered to test 5G before its commercial availability

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has been directed to initiate 5G tests in the market before the technology is commercially available after 2020. A spokesperson of the ministry told APP on Monday that the federal cabinet has approved the launch of 5G technology in the country.

It has directed PTA to conduct initial tests for 5G. Minister for IT and Telecom Anusha Rehman has announced the launching of 5G services in Pakistan before 2020 on several occasions.

With this development, Pakistan will become one of the few countries who will test 5G quite early. 3G and 4G subscribers in Pakistan are growing rapidly, with subscribers having crossed the 44 million mark in just three years. It is a precedent for other countries in the Asia-Pacific region. The PTA informed the federal cabinet that the Telecom Policy of 2015 has provided a professional approach to adopt futuristic technologies in the country. Testing and trial of the new technology will begin at a rapid pace to make it available for commercial use.

International Telecommunication Union (ITU) will approve 5G standards in 2019. Under these merits, tests and trials for 5G technology will be conducted all over the globe.

The IT and telecom division of government has also submitted a summary of the decision by the Supreme Court, which clarifies the policy directives for installation of futuristic technologies, especially 5G wireless network in the country.

Many big companies around the world, namely Samsung, Cisco Technologies, LG, Qualcomm, Ericsson, Nokia, Intel, Spirent etc, are also working tirelessly towards making the fifth next-generation service a reality.