MCI launches drive to check fire safety measures in offices

Islamabad :The district administration has asked the Emergency and Disaster (E&D) wing of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to minutely observe the fire safety measures taken in public and private sector entities, offices and buildings and take action against those who are not following the guidelines provided in this respect.

A letter sent by the district administration asked the MCI to carry out spot checking of the buildings and take strict action against those owners that have failed to introduce fire safety measures in line with the directives issued by the relevant authorities.

It is pertinent to mention here that fire incidents at Awami Markaz and H-9 Sasta Bazaar have exposed the lack of facilities to cope with the fire incidents. The MCI has also been asked to include local policemen in the inspection teams and if found necessary then First Information Report (FIR) should be registered against those who are not following the instructions regarding fire safety measures. The letter also asked to implement Fire Safety laws in hospitals, educational institutions, markets, commercial centres and public places.