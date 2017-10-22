Wheat climbs

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat edged higher on Friday, drawing support from strong demand, but was poised for its biggest weekly drop in almost two months as ample global supplies weigh on the market.

Soybeans were set to post their first weekly decline in three, with delays in Brazilian planting keeping a floor under the market.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade has shed 1.6 percent so far this week, the biggest since the week ended Aug. 25. Soybeans have lost 1.3 percent this week after rising for the last two weeks and corn is down 1.3 percent after posting gains of 0.8 percent in the previous week.

The wheat market has found some support from an uptick in demand for U.S. wheat. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said U.S. wheat export sales touched more than 615,000 tonnes, the biggest weekly tally in two months. But globally there are ample supplies.

The USDA in its monthly supply-demand report last week raised world inventories estimate at the end of 2017/18 marketing year to an all-time high of 268.13 million tonnes with record production in Russia. Russia´s SovEcon agriculture consultancy said on Thursday it had upgraded its forecast for Russia´s 2017/18 grain exports by 500,000 tonnes, to 44.5 million tonnes, due to a fast pace for supplies earlier in the season, which started on July 1. The USDA said private exporters sold 384,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, the world´s biggest soy buyer. Weekly U.S. soybean export sales, at 1.275 million tonnes, fell below trade estimates.