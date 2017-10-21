KP govt has failed to deliver: Sikandar

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial chairman and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sikandar Sherpao on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government did nothing for the welfare of the people.

Speaking at a gathering here, he said that the province was confronting with numerous financial problems due to inefficiency and wrong policies of the government. The QWP leaders, including Arshad Khan Umarzai, Sher Rahman, Ashiq Ali and others, were present on the occasion.

Sikandar Sherpao said that the terrorism had not affected the country’s economy but had also disturbed social life of the people. “Both federal and provincial governments should play roles to resolve the longstanding issue,” he said, adding that restoration of peace was mandatory for the government. Awami National Party leader Sadat Khan along with his relatives and friends announced joining the QWP on the occasion.