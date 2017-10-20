No parking

This is to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to take action against builders and plaza owners who build high-rise buildings with no space for car parking. As a result, people park their vehicles on road. This leads to traffic congestion and it becomes difficult for commuters to cross the road without any difficulty. Residents in the vicinity of Batkhela Bazaar, G T Road, Swat, are facing the same situation. Frequent traffic jams have made the lives of people miserable. There is also no alternate lane for ambulances.

The problem is not limited to Swat, but it is spread in almost all major cities of the country. Builders are busy in making high buildings without paying any attention to the inconvenience that people may face in the future. It is the responsibility of the relevant department to take notice of the situation. Builders shouldn’t be allowed to build a building if the initial construction plan doesn’t include space for parking.

Muhammad Isra (Adenzai)