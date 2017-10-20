3 killed in DI Khan road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons, including two brothers, were killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident on Dear Ismail Khan-Zhob road on Thursday.

Police said that one Muhammad Hassan along with his brother Muhammad Khalid was on his way home when a speeding vehicle struck his motorcycle near Khatti village. As a result, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Khalid and driver identified as Rafiq were killed on the spot while another person, whose name could not be ascertained, sustained injuries.

The injured was shifted to the hospital where his condition was stated to be stable. The police registered the case and started investigation.