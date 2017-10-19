PU board approves 16 PhD synopses

LAHORE :A meeting of Punjab University Advanced Studies and Research Board (AS&RB) was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir on Wednesday which approved 16 PhD synopses, one evaluation report, nine panels of examiners, nine extension cases and one miscellaneous case.

Prof Dr Muhammad Taqi Zahid Butt, Prof Dr Shahid Kamal, Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla, Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen, Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan, Prof Dr Tahira Basharat, Prof Dr Javed Iqbal Qazi, Prof Dr Hassan Mobeen Alam, Prof Dr Khalid Hussain, Prof Dr Mumtaz Akhter, Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Prof Dr Fakhar-ul-Haq Noori, Prof Dr Amir Ijaz, Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Shahid Munir, Chairperson DPCC Prof Dr Anjum Nasim Sabri and Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan attended the meeting.

seminar: Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) in collaboration with Sir Syed Taleem Tehzeb-o-Akhlaq Foundation will organize a seminar on Sir Syed Ahmed Khan on Thursday (today) at Al-Raazi Hall, 10:30 am.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, Chief Editor Daily Pakistan Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Syed Mahmood Asadullah, Justice (r) M.A. Shahid Siddiqi, PU Dean Faculty of Arts & Humanities Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla, and Principal Govt. Post Graduate Islamia College for Women Farzana Shaheen will attend the seminar.

workshop: Punjab University Career Counseling & Placement Centre (CCPC) will organise a seminar on “Youth & Future Challenges – Role of Teachers & Students” on Thursday (today) at Institute of Business Administration, 10:00 am. Lt. Gen. (r) Ashraf Saleem will be the guest speaker on the occasion.

ASA: An emergent meeting of Academic Staff Association (ASA) of Punjab University was held here Wednesday. Prof Javed Sami presided over the meeting in which the elected members discussed the current state of affairs at the university. According to a press release issued here, Academic Staff Association members condemned the postponement of planned convocation of the university. They rejected the involvement of any political party in the university affairs to ruin the peaceful academic environment of the university.

They requested the chief minister to immediately appoint a regular vice-chancellor at the oldest and most prestigious university of the country. They also requested the CM to take notice of the political gathering on the university premises which can potentially disturb peaceful and academic environment of the university.

Us varsities: A career counselling seminar on “How to get admission to USA universities” was held at Institute of Communication Studies Punjab University in collaboration with Websters University, USA at Faiz Ahmed Faiz Seminar Hall.

According to a press release issued here Wednesday, guest speaker was Mr Sjoerd Verstege, Senior Executive International Recruitment, Webster University. The seminar was presided by In-charge Director Institute of Communication Studies Dr Noshina Saleem.

The guest speaker briefed the students about USA study policy in general studies and basic studies programme of BS & Master at Webster University Thailand based in St. Louis, Missouri in US, which is the only Tier 1, private, non-profit university with campus location around the world.

He said Webster University Thailand offers students on-campus and online degree courses in the arts, science and for professional qualifications. A large number of students attended the seminar and asked questions from the speaker about the criteria of scholarship, study expenses, weather conditions and boarding facilities.

UoE: A musical programme on “Peace & Tolerance” was organized in University of Education, Township Campus. The performers enthralled the audience with national songs and mystical music. The audience was highly amused by their performance.

University of Education Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-e-Azam was chief guest of the ceremony. He applauded the performance of students. He said the society desperately needs peace & tolerance which can be assured by utilising the enthusiasm of young students. He said we have to learn to tolerate and respect difference in opinion to ensure the culture of co-existence. He said music and literature should be used as a key tool to achieve the desire of a peaceful society.