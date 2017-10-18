ITU session

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Session: Information Technology University (ITU) will organise a session on combating plagiarism through using Turnitin software on October 19. The session will include detecting plagiarism using Turnitin (online service). The participants will learn how to avoid plagiarism through practical examples and exercises, paraphrasing, summarising, quoting, and referencing appropriately.
