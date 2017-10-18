Wed October 18, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

October 18, 2017

Share

Advertisement

ITU session

ITU session

Session: Information Technology University (ITU) will organise a session on combating plagiarism through using Turnitin software on October 19. The session will include detecting plagiarism using Turnitin (online service). The participants will learn how to avoid plagiarism through practical examples and exercises, paraphrasing, summarising, quoting, and referencing appropriately.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement