Literature and revolutions

In her paper, ‘Impact of Russian Revolution on Contemporary Art, Literature and Theatre’, activist and faculty member of the University of Edinburgh, Dr Talat Ahmed, spoke of the factors that contributed to the making of the All India Progressive Writers Association and the subsequent movement of writers that played an integral role in the subcontinent’s anti-colonial politics.

Founded in 1936 by leftist literary stalwarts Dr Sajjad Zaheer and Ahmed Ali, the association had a great number of literary giants on the forefront such as the doyen of Urdu literature Munshi Premchand, Mulk Raj Anand, Ismat Chughtai, Saadat Hasan Manto, Rasheed Jahan, Mahmud-uz-Zafar, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Rabindranath Tagore, to name a few.

The discontent that culminated in the Progressive Writers’ Movement had started gathering pace after ‘Angarey’, a collection of nine short stories and a one-act play written by Jahan, Zafar, Sajjad Zaheer and Ahmed Ali, was published in 1932.

A critique on colonial government as well as backward practices of middle-class Muslims of India, the publication was banned in 1933 following the All India Muslim Conference held in Lucknow to condemn the writers and their publication.

Although rooted in local issues, the publication was transnational in nature as it analysed the issues through a Marxist lens. However, by then, the movement had gained active as well as passive support from a number of progressive writers. The struggle waged by the writers was of such intensity that it is till date regarded as one of the largest movements to have emanated in the subcontinent during colonial rule. The works by these stalwarts are the embodiment of progressive literature produced in both pre- and post-partition subcontinent.

Conferences held on protection of cultural arts in 1934 in Paris and Spain and another in 1934 in Moscow, were cited by Dr Talat to define the level of influence the Russian revolution had on the creative arts.