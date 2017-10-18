Lull in stabbings ends as another girl knifed

After a lull of 11 days, another girl was stabbed in the city late on Monday night, with police saying the attack appeared similar to more than a dozen earlier stabbings by the elusive knifeman.

This time, the knifeman attacked and injured a 15-year-old girl in Federal B Area’s Block VII when she was going with her brother to visit the house of her grandmother in Block IX of the locality.

Jauharabad police SHO Saleem Memon said the victim’s brother said in a statement that they were going to their grandmother’s house when a man riding a motorbike stabbed his sister from behind and escaped.

The girl’s brother said the knifeman was wearing pants and a shirt. He said he could not recognise the attacker as he was wearing a helmet. The victim was rushed to a private healthcare facility, from where she was discharged after treatment.

Police registered an FIR under Section 324 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of girl’s maternal uncle, Syed Tariq Ali, against the unidentified suspect. Earlier, a knifeman attacked and injured 12 girls and women in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town in 11 days, between September 25 and October 5.

SSP Central Irfan Baloch told The News that the modus operandi of the attacker in the latest strike was the same as that of the knifeman who had stabbed the 12 female citizens in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal. However, police could not rule out the possibility that Monday night’s incident could have been the result of an enmity.