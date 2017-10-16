Wise decision

This refers to the news report, ‘FWO shows interest in buying Pakistan Steel Mills’ (Oct 12). It is hoped that this proposal is approved. However, if there are some snags in this proposal, Pakistan Steel Mills may be offered to the Fauji Foundation for even better results. Unlike the FWO, Fauji Foundation is a welfare organization and has vast business experience. It is already running a diverse group of industries and welfare institutions quite successfully.

The company’s profile will help address many objections being raised by different political parties, especially the PPP’s. Smooth running of the mills under Fauji Foundation will also benefit our soldiers who sacrifice their lives for our peace and security. It will also be a tribute to our soldiers.

Fayyaz Mahmood (Lahore)