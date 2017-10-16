Leader quits JUI-F in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader Sher Afzal Khan Marwat announced to quit the party here on Sunday.

Sher Afzal Khan Marwat announced the decision at a grand jirga. Elders from different union councils of constituency PK-76 and other areas attended the meeting. Thousands of people raised and clapped their hands in favour his quitting the JUI-F when Sher Afzal asked whether he should remain in the religious party or quit it.

People also authorised him to decide at his own about joining other political party or forging an alliance with local groups for the upcoming general election. On the occasion, district councilor advocate Salahuddin said that the leaders of JUI-F didn’t fulfill promises they made with the residents of Lakki Marwat.