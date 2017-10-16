Nine-man Pakistan go down fighting against India

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team lost against arch-rivals India in their last match of Pool A in Asia Cup by 3-1.

The main reason behind the defeat was that the Green-shirts were playing with nine players after the second quarter.Pakistan’s Rizwan Sr and Abubakr Mahmood were shown yellow cards in the 33rd and 34th minutes.

Pakistan played outstandingly but missed some crucial chances. India continued their dominance in the tournament, recording their third consecutive victory in the tournament.

With this victory, India finished the pool round unbeaten with nine points. Pakistan, however, managed to progress to the Super 4 stage with four points on the basis of a better goal difference.

Both teams failed to break the deadlock in the first quarter with India creating chances repeatedly.Despite their attacks, India were unable to break Pakistan’s defence. India conceded the first penalty corner of the match in the last minute of the quarter but Pakistan failed to capitalise on it.

Chinglensana opened India’s account through a field goal in the 17th minute. He picked up Akashdeep Singh’s brilliant pass from the left flank and hit a thunderous shot that thudded into the goal. Pakistan earned their second penalty corner but Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera came up with a superb save to deny them the equaliser.

India headed into the half-time 1-0 ahead. Pakistan made a ferocious run into India’s box after being down to nine men in the third quarter but new goalkeeper Akash Chikte pulled off a brilliant save to ensure India did not give away their lead.

Ramandeep bettered India’s advantage in the 43rd minute as he dived close to the goal-line to connect a cross and deflect it past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0. Two minutes later, Harmanpreet added a third for India when he successfully converted a penalty corner.

Pakistan upped the ante in the last quarter with Ali Shan striking in the 48th minute to give his side a remote chance. That goal seemed to have pumped adrenaline into the side as they won a few more penalty corners, but they failed to score.

A team official, when contacted, said the Green-shirts played well and did not come under pressure at any time against the archrivals “who are better than us in the world ranking as they have 5th position. They are also a much more experienced side. Pakistan’s position is 14th in the world ranking and the team is participating in the Asia Cup without playing any international match before appearing here.

“The absence of two players cost us dearly. Some missing also proved costly,” the team official said. “But the boys fought like injured tigers. That we lost the match by a margin of two goals even though we played half of the match with nine boys has given us immense confidence,” he added. “We now know we can compete with India and other strong teams. Soon people will see the turning of the table when the Pakistan team gets experience,” he claimed.