Nusrat Wahid made president of PTI’s Sindh women wing

As part of a strategy to reorganise the party in Sindh, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday announced its provincial women wing’s new members.

As per the announcement made by PTI MNA and Sindh president, Dr Arif Alvi, Karachi-based veteran workers, Nusrat Wahid, was appointed the president of women wing, while former Sindh assembly member, Nuzhat Pathan, from Hyderabad, was chosen for the post of secretary general.

Nuzhat was elected an MPA, in 2002, on a reserved seat on the Pakistan Peoples Party's nomination. However, in 2006, she quit the party and joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid to join the provincial government of Arbab Ghulam Rahim.

Ghazala Saifi, Fiza Zeeshan and Naheed Khawar were appointed as senior vice presidents of the women wing, while Shabana Nawab was made the vice president.