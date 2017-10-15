PPP to defeat PML-N, PTI in Punjab: Zardari

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairperson and former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has said his party will contest the general election in Punjab with full force and win against arch rivals PML-N and PTI.

He was talking to the media after holding meetings with aspirants of party tickets for the next general election at the Bailwal House Lahore on Saturday.

He also held one-on-one meetings with former ticket holders of the National Assembly. He said he had issued directives to office-bearers and workers to start preparations for the election with full force.

He said the PPP would contest the election in Punjab with a different strategy to defeat its opponents.

He said the situation had changed from what the PPP had faced in the 2013 polls and the PPP was in a position to defeat the PML-N and the PTI in Punjab.

He said there were no rival to the PPP in Punjab other than the PML-N and the PTI. He said both parties had neither any manifesto nor ideology.

To a question, he said the PPP would enter the electoral arena with its manifesto and defeat its rivals on its basis.