Nadal and Federer to face off for Shanghai title

SHANGHAI: Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will meet in Sunday’s final of the Shanghai Masters, just the latest chapter in their storied rivalry.

The celebrated duo have faced one another 37 times, with the Spaniard and world number one Nadal winning 23 of their contests.

Nadal, who has never won the Shanghai Masters, will be slight favourite this time because he goes into the showdown on a terrific run of form and Federer faces a quicker turn around.

Nadal was forced to survive a rollercoaster with fourth seed Marin Cilic in their semi-final, saving three set points in the opener before pulling through 7-5, 7-6 (7/3).

Federer rolled back the years to recover from a set down and defeat Juan Martin del Potro 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Federer had said that he wanted revenge over Del Potro for defeat in the quarter-finals at the US Open this summer. And he eventually got it.

Del Potro fell and hurt his left wrist in winning his quarter-final and there were suggestions he may not even make Saturday’s match.

But he showed no ill effects in stunning the pro-Federer crowd to break for 4-2 in the first set. And Del Potro grasped set point following a thrilling rally that had the spectators whooping, only for 19-time Grand Slam champion Federer to inexplicably shank his volley out of the court.

The second set went with serve until Federer, going after a 94th singles title, made the breakthrough on the Del Potro serve to inch ahead.

Del Potro began showing irritation, engaging in a series of discussions with the umpire, complaining about the crowd chatting during points.

Federer sent the match into a deciding third set and he got the break early to tee up another Nadal meeting.

Croatia’s Cilic had only ever got the better of Nadal once in five previous meetings, but he made the top seed work hard for this latest win.