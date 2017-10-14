Seven die in road accident near Kamra

ISLAMABAD: Seven persons were killed and eight others injured when a speeding van collided with a tree while overtaking a dumper near Kamra on Grand Trunk Road on Friday.

A spokesman for the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) said the driver of the Rawalpindi-bound passenger van lost control due to overspeeding.

The dead included driver Niaz Ali, Azmat Hayat, Shad Gul, Khaista Rehman, Abdul Hameed, Ajmeena and an unidentified boy, aged 17 years. The injured passengers included Muhammad Aslam, Rashid, Zafar, Muhammad, Bilal, Malang, Waqas and one unidentified person aged 41 years.

The patrolling staff of the NHMP carried out an emergency rescue operation and causalities were shifted to the THQ, Hassan Abdal, and the DHQ, Rawalpindi, on Rescue 1122 and NHMP ambulances.