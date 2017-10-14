Napa to stage psychological thriller from October 19

The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) is to stage a play, Equus, from October 19 to October 29.

The play, according to the organisers, is a psychological study pivoting around a teenager who has blinded six horses and is taken to a psychiatrist to diagnose as to what is motivating the crime on his part. The play revolves around the concept of normality and the various hidden aspects of the subconscious.

In reply to a questioner’s query, Sunil Shankar, the director of the play, agreed at the press conference that it would be a deep psychological study and hence may not interest the casual viewer much.

“But then we have to cater to all tastes and we also have to educate the audiences to appreciate plays which are more mature and intellectual in nature," he said.

The play is written by Peter Schaffer and explores matters pertaining to the self.

The title, Equus, is derived from equine, meaning animals that are bracketed in the horse family. Among the cast are Ali Junejo, Nazar-ul-Hasan, Natasha, Shama Ansari, Asiya Alam, and Shahrukh.