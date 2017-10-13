Body of man exhumed

MANSEHRA: The postmortem examination of Mohammad Ayaz, who was allegedly killed by his wife on the first night of their wedding, was performed by a medical board.

The body of Mohammad Ayaz was exhumed on Thursday under the supervision of Senior Civil Judge, Oghi, Zahid Ali Shah.

The doctors, police and officials of other relevant departments performed the autopsy and according to officials sources the medical report would be submitted with senior civil judge within a week.

Mohammad Ziarat, a resident of Shungli Bandi in Oghi, had moved a local court stating that his daughter-in-law with the help of her cousins killed his son Ayaz on the first night of their wedding.

He said that the accused later set the house on fire to give the impression that lightning was the cause of the victim’s death.