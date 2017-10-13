Fri October 13, 2017
EZ
Erum Zaidi
October 13, 2017

Economy on growth track, twin deficits pose threat: SBP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s growth momentum is expected to remain intact, but there is a growing risk of widening of twin deficits due to superfluous imports and increase in public spending, the central bank said on Thursday.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in its annual report on state of the economy, forecast the growth between 5 to 6 percent during the current fiscal year due to improvement in agriculture, services and industrial sectors. The real GDP growth is, however, projected to come close to the 6 percent target for FY2018, it added.

