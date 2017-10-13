PML-N’s move in support of Qadianis was deliberate: Siraj

RAWALPINDI: Jamat-e-Islami Amir Senator Sirajul Haq has said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government’s move in favour of Qadianis was deliberate and not a mistake, but the 210 million lovers of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in the country would foil every such conspiracy.

He was talking to JI workers in Rawalpindi on Thursday where he expressed deep grief over the murder of the brother of a JI local leader Khalid Mirza. Sirajul Haq said Qadianis had been declared non-Muslims in the Constitution and the JI would not allow even a minor alteration in the laws relating to the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat.

He further said the masses had been living in an oppressive system for the last seven decades and the youth were now turning to the JI because it was fighting against oppression and injustice. He directed the JI workers and leaders to intensify their mass contact campaign and convey to them the JI programme for an Islamic and prosperous Pakistan.

He said the party’s drive against corruption was not against any individual or a family. He said the JI campaign had borne fruit and the biggest idol of corruption had been pulled down. However, the JI would continue its campaign for an across the board accountability.