Afghan elders, religious scholars visit Pakistan

LANDIKOTAL: Conveying a message of goodwill from Afghans, a delegation of influential elders and religious scholars from Afghanistan on Wednesday visited Pakistan to bring closer and strengthen bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries.

The Afghan delegation, led by Maulvi Muhammad, reached Torkham border around 10am where political Tehsildar Shamsul Islam received them. They drove toward Michini checkpost where Assistant Political Agent Niaz Muhammad, Malik Khalid Khan, Malik Abdur Razaq, Malik Darya Khan and Malik Pervez Shinwari welcomed them. The rest of the members of the Afghan delegation were Maulvi Jabir, Maulvi Inayatullah, Maulvi Sher Muhammad, Ustad Zakaria, Ameer Lal Muhammad, Ustad Allahyar and Maulvi Masoom Gul.

The Afghan elders said that they wanted peace and prosperity in Pakistan and Afghanistan. They said it was the time that Pakistan and Afghanistan coordinate and help each other and meet the challenges being faced by both the nations. Pakistani officials and elders presented sweets and cold drinks to the Afghan guests at Torkham border and Michini checkpost.

The delegation later drove to Landikotal Army garrison where they met Political Agent Khalid Mehmood and other officials. Extra security measures were taken during the visit of the delegation and special contingents of Khassadars and Levies force were tasked to escort the Afghan elders.

The Afghan delegation discussed various issues being faced by Afghan commuters at Torkham border crossing. Political Agent Khalid Mehmood assured them that they would help relax the Torkham border for legal Afghan passengers.