Thu October 12, 2017
October 12, 2017

PNSC to re-launch its hockey team

KARACHI: Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) chairman Arif Elahi has assured Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) of re-launching its hockey team for the promotion of the sport.

KHA secretary Syed Haider Hussain recently met PNSC chairman and discussed the possibility of reviving the PNSC hockey team, which once used to be among the top teams of the country.

Arif said that being a national organisation, PNSC had been involved in promoting health, education and sports.

“Therefore, nothing could be better than promoting our national sport,” he said.

KHA secretary has been making efforts to persuade departments to revive or launch their hockey teams.

Only recently Karachi Development Authority has revived its hockey team.

