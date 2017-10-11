Zardari used to sell tickets in black, Nawaz stashed Rs300 bn abroad: Imran

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The PTI chief, Imran Khan, on Tuesday alleged that the PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who used to sell cinema tickets in black, now possesses 1 lakh acres land and 19 sugar mills, while former premier Nawaz Sharif has Rs300 billion assets abroad.

Addressing intellectuals, teachers and students at the auditorium of the Gomal University here on Tuesday, Imran Khan said that separate laws were being implemented for the rich and poor in the country.

“The rule of law, merit and regulating the country with similar laws disregarding social and economic status of citizens are the priority of my party,” he claimed.

Imran Khan added that the 2018 general elections would bring about a positive change in the political structure of the country as his party would come to power after the elections. “The PTI will rule the resource-rich Pakistan after the 2018 general elections,” he maintained.

Warning the rulers not to ‘pressurise’ the institutions, Imran said that the federal government would not be able to control the masses if they came out onto the streets again. The PTI chief said that Nawaz Sharif had opted for the collision course to hide his money laundering. He accused the sitting prime minister of being puppet prime minister. “Nawaz Sharif wants to hide his corruption through protests,” he added. “The incumbent premier is referring to his ousted predecessor as the prime minister, which proved that a disqualified person was running the affairs of the government,” he said.

He added it was unfortunate that the laws were being amended to enable a disqualified person to lead the political party.

Imran claimed that all the political parties except the PTI had a hereditary system where the children have to lead the parties of their parents. He said merit system would have blocked the way of Bilawal and Maryam, who were being groomed to take over their respective parties.

The PTI chief said the Sharif family had no property in Pakistan but they acquired a good fortune in London. He said Nawaz Sharif should disclose details about his Rs300 billion assets. “People will reject those who have turned politics into business,” he said.

On the US policy towards Pakistan, the PTI chief said that President Donald Trump was trying to scapegoat Pakistan for the US failure in Afghanistan. He said the US had adopted the Indian position on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

However, he said Pakistan needs no enemy when Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman were the rulers. He said that Nawaz Sharif was busy in securing his own position and had ignored the foreign policy issues.Imran said the PTI has not been consulted over the appointment of new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau.