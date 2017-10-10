Tue October 10, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 10, 2017

Chitral residents laud tehsil status for Darosh

PESHAWAR: Residents of Chitral have praised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government for accepting their decades old demand and giving Darosh the status of a tehsil.

Speaking at a news conference here at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, the parliamentary secretary for tourism Bibi Fozia, Abdul Latif, Rahmat Ghazi, Sajjad Ahmad and Nabi Mukhtiar hoped that the decision would lead to the development of the area and its people.

They also appreciated the government for initiating billion of rupees projects in the area, including establishment of university in Chitral,
Rescue 1122, degree
college for women, construction of hydel power
project and powerhouse in Lawi area. 

Bibi Fozia said the government had allocated Rs980 millions for the reconstruction of Rashun powerhouse, which had been destroyed in the floods. She also mentioned other projects for the area.

 

